A North Carolina high school teacher is being investigated after allegedly telling students that Vice President Mike Pence should be “shot in the head.”

The Cuthbertson High School teacher, who has not been named, allegedly made the comment in the classroom while Mr. Pence was visiting Union County earlier this month to campaign for Republican Dan Bishop, who went on to narrowly win the District 9 Congressional race last week.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted by Union County Public Schools, which said in a statement that it is taking the allegation “seriously.”

The Union County Sheriff’s Office referred the case to the Secret Service, which is looking into the matter, NBC Charlotte reported.

“You should not be bringing in those type of viewpoints to your job,” Union County GOP Chair Allison Powers said, calling the alleged comment “way out of bounds,” a local Fox affiliate reported.

