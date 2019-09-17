Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he and his colleagues will go to the chamber floor Tuesday night to tell stories about gun violence that’s shattered families across the country.

The New York Democrat said he hopes his Republican colleagues will listen and join Democrats to pass gun control legislation.

Their move comes as President Trump is set to release a plan to combat gun violence later this week, but the minority leader said he has heard reports the proposed legislation won’t include universal background checks.

Mr. Schumer said background checks must be the foundation for gun safety legislation.

“If whatever the president announces this week falls short of what the American people are demanding, Democrats will continue pressing the issue,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.