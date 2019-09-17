President Trump’s campaign is set to haul in $15 million from a fundraising swing through California that begins Tuesday in the Bay area and ends Wednesday in San Diego.

Mr. Trump is heading straight to the Golden State from New Mexico, where he rallied with supporters outside Albuquerque late Monday.

The president will raise $3 million during a lunch stop in Palo Alto, California, before flying to the Los Angeles area to raise $5 million at a dinner hosted by real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer at his home in Beverly Hills.

On Wednesday, he’s set to raise $3 million at a Los Angeles breakfast and $4 million at a lunch in San Diego.

A Republican official confirmed the figures, first reported by The Associated Press, for The Washington Times.

The money will flow to Trump Victory, which benefits both the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.

“President Trump is raising funds at an unprecedented rate, including massive support from small donors, proving that people are responding to the policies that have engineered the strong and still-growing economy,” said Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director. “Combined with equally historic fundraising at the RNC, President Trump and Republicans will enter 2020 with an enormous advantage.”

