A prominent gay activist and big-money Democratic donor has been arrested on suspicion of operating a drug house.

Ed Buck faces three felony counts — battery, distributing methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house — in the case of 37-year-old man who suffered a drug overdose last week, according to a report Tuesday evening in the Los Angeles Times.

Mr. Buck, who will appear in court Wednesday, is accused of injecting the man with meth — at least the third such overdose to which he’s been connected.

Gemmel Moore 26, and Timothy Dean, 55, have both been found dead in Mr. Buck’s West Hollywood apartment. Moore died of a methamphetamine overdose and his family and black activists accused the wealthy gay man of drugging people deliberately and then watching as a sexual fetish.

According to the Times, Moore had worked as a prostitute.

Mr. Buck, who is 63 and white, was described by the Times as “a longtime political donor, onetime West Hollywood City Council candidate and a well-known figure in LGBTQ political circles.”

