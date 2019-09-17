Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez was arrested Tuesday on a count of child pornography after an investigation found he had a sexual relationship with a minor, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Law enforcement discovered that Vazquez had a relationship with a 13-year-old girl in Florida. He is being charged with solicitation of a minor and providing obscene material to minors in addition to the pornography charge, reports said. Vazquez apparently told the girl, who is now 15, that they would meet to have sex after the baseball season.

The Pirates announced they placed the pitcher from Venezuela on administrative leave.

Frank Coonelly, president of the Pirates, issued this statement:

“Today we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vazquez and his subsequent arrest. We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously. We have informed the Commissioner’s Office of the investigation and arrest. The Commissioner’s Office will immediately place Felipe Vazquez on administrative leave (and, as a result, restricted list) pursuant to the Joint MLB/MLBPA Policy. We need to be respectful to all involved and the ongoing legal proceeding. As a result, the organization, our staff and players cannot comment any further at this time.”

