A school board in Texas has voted to fire a teacher who had told President Trump that her school had been taken over by illegal immigrants.

Georgia Clark has been fired from the Fort Worth Independent School District “immediately,” the board reported Tuesday evening on its Twitter feed, without further elaboration.

Ms. Clark, an English teacher at Carter-Riverside High School, had written in some quickly deleted tweets addressed to Mr. Trump that her school had been “taken over” by “illegal students from Mexico.” She added that Mr. Trump had won the election “on the promise that a wall would be built to protect our borders.”

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram about 88 percent of the students at Carter-Riverside are Hispanic.

The Fort Worth ISD board had voted unanimously to fire Ms. Clark in June, but tabled that decision last week after an independent examiner named by the Texas Education Agency recommended that she be reinstated, the local NBC affiliate reported.

Tuesday’s vote effectively doubles down the original vote, though the tweet didn’t say whether the vote was unanimous as some of the posts on the Fort Worth ISD’s feed had specified about other items on Tuesday’s agenda.

