Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday warned that the U.S. is facing a “crisis in democracy” and issued a call to arms for activists to take on issues such as voter suppression and campaign interference ahead of the 2020 elections.

She said that defending democracy cannot be a “spectator sport.”

“I really believe we are at a moment of national soul-searching,” she said. “We stand at a crossroads of our own — a crisis in democracy.”

Mrs. Clinton was speaking at an event at George Washington University co-organized by the Albert Shanker Institute, the American Federation of Teachers, and her own Onward Together political action group.

Mrs. Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, said she’s spoken with many of the contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

“I’ve answered their questions about everything from digital outreach to investments in the early states, and I’ve ended every conversation by saying to each one: let me tell you what I think the biggest obstacle might very well turn out to be,” she said.

She said you can have the best plans and even win the popular vote but still lose the electoral college and be denied the presidency, as she was when she lost to President Trump in 2016.

She cited voter suppression, outside hacking efforts, “phony” online news stories and so-called “deep fakes,” and a lack of security in U.S. election systems as reasons for continued concern.

“There is no way we can have the kind of secure election that we need without changing our laws and following it up with real investments,” she said.

“When we add this all up, we have a fundamental set of threats to the bedrock of our democracy,” she continued. “And anyone who stands in the way of confronting those threats, from Mitch McConnell and his allies to the president himself is abdicating their responsibility to protect and defend the Constitution.”

