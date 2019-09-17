BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - Police have identified three southeastern Iowa law enforcement officers involved in a shootout that killed a suspect.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Tuesday in a news release that Burlington Officers Tyler Henning and Nathan Crooks and Des Moines County Sgt. Kevin Glendening all fired their weapons on Sept. 11 in a confrontation with 20-year-old Caleb Daniel Peterson, of Burlington. Officials say that while all three officers fired their weapons, Peterson sustained only one gunshot wound.

The three had responded to a report of shooting when they spotted Peterson’s truck and sought to stop it. Investigators say Peterson got out pointing a gun at officers and fled on foot.

The agency says both Peterson and officers fired multiple rounds during the subsequent chase. The officers weren’t injured.

