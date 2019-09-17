KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Jurors have deadlocked in the trial of a suspended Kansas priest charged with molesting a child.

The Wyandotte County prosecutor’s office says jurors were unable to reach a verdict Monday in the case against the Rev. Scott Kallal. The 37-year-old was tried on two felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He has pleaded not guilty.

He was accused of inappropriately touching a girl in 2015 at a Kansas City, Kansas, church and at a graduation party in Bonner Springs. The girl was 10 at the time.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas said in a statement that Kallal will remain on leave and that it will resume its evaluation process after the legal process is completed. Prosecutors haven’t said whether they will retry him.

