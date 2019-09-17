House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday shrugged off a series of recent retirement announcements from Republicans in the chamber, saying it’s healthy to have a decent bit of turnover and fresh faces in the ranks.

“All the retirements except one [in] this cycle is in a safe seat,” the California Republican said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “I think it’s healthy. I had one member come to me who’s been on the ballot since 1988 — he says I can’t give you a hundred percent to go win the majority. So let’s bring some new people in at the same time. This is about a revolution, not a retirement.”

He also pointed to Republican Dan Bishop, who won the recent do-over election in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District by about 4,000 votes, after Republican Mark Harris had led Democrat Dan McCready by about 900 votes in the 2018 election before the results were thrown out amid allegations of absentee ballot fraud.

“That simple increase would automatically increase 13 more seats in Congress, and we only need 19 for the majority,” Mr. McCarthy said.

Thus far, at least three Democrats and 12 Republicans have announced plans to retire ahead of the 2020 elections.

Mr. McCarthy had previously said that President Trump running at the top of the ticket will help the GOP retake the majority in the House next year.

