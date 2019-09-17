APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - Police say an autopsy has confirmed the death of a man in Appleton was the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers responding to a disturbance involving several people in a basement early Sunday found the man’s body. Police are trying to find witnesses to the shooting.

An autopsy was done Monday at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

