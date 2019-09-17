NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Mexican man who was shot by immigration agents in Tennessee while fleeing a traffic stop two weeks ago has been detained and charged with illegal reentry.

According to court documents, Jose Fernando Andrade-Sanchez was detained on Tuesday in Nashville. He has been deported four times previously. If convicted, he could face up to two years in federal prison and a fifth deportation.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said an agent fired at Andrade-Sanchez on Sept. 5 because he attempted to run over the agent. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has declined to charge Andrade-Sanchez, who was hit in the stomach and the elbow.

Asked whether the FBI is investigating the ICE agent, an FBI spokesman said he could not comment.

