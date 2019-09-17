Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said climate change is responsible for the country’s immigration crisis and that “walling ourselves off” isn’t the solution.

“Remember when we said climate change would cause mass migration, & the right called us crazy?” she tweeted Monday. “Well, it’s happening. And walling ourselves off from the world isn’t a plan for our future. It’s time to recognize climate refugees in our immigration policies.”

The New York Democrat linked to a story citing a study showing that seven million people were displaced from their homes in the first six months of 2019 due to natural disasters.

In April, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said climate change would be a “major factor” in human migration.

“The far-right loves to drum up fear & resistance to immigrants. But have you ever noticed they never talk about what’s causing people to flee their homes in the first place? Perhaps that’s bc they’d be forced to confront 1 major factor fueling global migration: Climate change,” she said at the time.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is well known for her Green New Deal proposal, which called for sweeping overhauls of the economy, renewable energy and resource efficiency.

The bill — much-maligned in conservative circles and criticized for suggesting to end air travel and meat consumption — was defeated in the Senate 57-0 after passing the House, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling it a “far-left science fiction novel.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.