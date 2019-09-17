LOWELL, Mass. (AP) - Prosecutors say a man broke into the home of a woman he knows, killed a tenant, then raped the woman when she got home and discovered the dead body.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson in a statement say 38-year-old Hoeup Honn is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges including kidnapping, aggravated rape and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Police responded to the Lowell home at about 3 p.m. Monday after the woman fled when the suspect fell asleep and contacted authorities.

A male tenant in his 50s was found dead.

The victims’ names were not released.

It could not be determined if the suspect had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

