By - Associated Press - Tuesday, September 17, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - A police officer and a suspect have been wounded by gunfire on Staten Island.

The New York Police Department says the officer’s injuries are considered serious but not life threatening.

The suspect, who is in custody, also was being treated at a hospital following the incident at around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

