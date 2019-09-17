NEW YORK (AP) - A police officer and a suspect have been wounded by gunfire on Staten Island.
The New York Police Department says the officer’s injuries are considered serious but not life threatening.
The suspect, who is in custody, also was being treated at a hospital following the incident at around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.