By - Associated Press - Tuesday, September 17, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota corrections officials say a prison inmate is back in custody.

Authorities say Randy High Horse was arrested Tuesday in Minnehaha County and is in jail.

High Horse left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without permission on Saturday.

The 46-year-old High Horse is serving a 5-year sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Hughes County.

