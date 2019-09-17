Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the Senate would move to consider several appropriations packages this week that have already cleared the House ahead of the looming deadline on government funding at the end of the month.

The Kentucky Republican said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi grouped some of the funding bills together, which include domestic spending and funding for the Department of Defense.

“There should be no reason for Democrats to vote against this first procedural step,” Mr. McConnell said on the chamber floor.

But he signaled there is looming partisan divide, saying he has heard Democrats could filibuster the defense funding.

“Our Democratic colleagues seem eager to bog down the funding process with all their outstanding disagreements with the president,” he said.

But Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer charged the Republicans are the ones refusing to negotiate.

He said Republicans have been siding with the president, who is demanding an additional $12 billion for border wall construction.

Mr. Schumer said the $12 billion in funding takes away money from the military, medical research and opioid treatment.

“Mexico, oddly, isn’t chipping in a penny,” the New York Democrat said.

