Following his debut on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” Monday, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer urged people to “stand with Christ” and help him win as a statement to Hollywood.

The request came about after the former Trump press secretary’s dance to “Spice Up Your Life” by the ‘90s pop group Spice Girls only received 12 points and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee took to Twitter to call on his supporters to vote for Mr. Spicer as a statement to “Hollyweird.”

“Wanna create an emotional meltdown in Hollyweird?” Huckabee tweeted.”Vote for @seanspicer to win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ tonight and every night he’s on. @seanspicer is a good guy and a brave sport to go on DWTS. Let’s show him some love!”

Mr. Spicer responded by thanking the former governor and calling on Christians to propel him through the competition.

“Clearly the judges aren’t going to be with me. Let’s send a message to #Hollywood that those of us who stand for #Christ won’t be discounted. May God bless you,” he said.

The tweet has since been deleted and replaced with a more anodyne response to Mr. Huckabee thanking him for his “support and prayers.”

Even so, Mr. Spicer did retweet an Illinois woman urging people to support the former Trump staffer and “make liberals cry!”

Mr. Spicer has been a controversial participant in DWTS’ 28th season, with even host Tom Bergeron initially voicing his displeasure of the former press secretary’s casting.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr. Bergeron said he told producers he didn’t want “divisive bookings from ANY party affiliation” but they decided to “go in a different direction.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.