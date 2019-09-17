ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State police say a suspect has been arrested in a homicide case.

They say 34-year-old Adam Lovato of Espanola has been booked into the Santa Fe County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a felon.

State Police say they were called Monday night to investigate a homicide after 39-year-old Ivan Maestas was found dead in a car in Espanola.

They say Maestas had been at a residence in La Puebla where he reportedly got into an altercation with Lovato and was shot.

Police say someone tried to drive Maestas to a hospital for treatment, but the vehicle ran out of gas on State Road 68.

Maestas was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving medical personnel.

