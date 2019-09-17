GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) - Garden City police say a 31-year-old suspect is facing a possible first-degree murder charge after a restaurant owner was killed.
Police said in a news release Tuesday that Marcus William Roady was arrested in the death of 69-year-old Ernie Ortiz.
Officers found Ortiz Thursday lying the parking lot of the El Conquistador Restaurant in Garden City. He had been shot several times and died later at a hospital.
Police have said the shooting could be linked to an attempted robbery.
KAKE-TV reports Kansas Department of Corrections records show Roady is on parole for drug and criminal damage convictions in Sedgwick and Finney counties.
