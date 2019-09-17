By - Associated Press - Tuesday, September 17, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say state troopers arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 10 on Phoenix’s west side during the Tuesday morning commute.

The state Department of Public Safety says a white sedan was heading west on a shoulder of the freeway’s eastbound side before it was stopped at about 8:30 a.m.

No crashes were reported and the DPS said impairment appeared to be a factor.

