PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say state troopers arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 10 on Phoenix’s west side during the Tuesday morning commute.
The state Department of Public Safety says a white sedan was heading west on a shoulder of the freeway’s eastbound side before it was stopped at about 8:30 a.m.
No crashes were reported and the DPS said impairment appeared to be a factor.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.