A liberal pro-democracy group filed a lawsuit Monday against the Trump administration for documents regarding “attempts to politicize” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In its suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the group Democracy Forward said it had attempted to get documents released explaining the February removal of then-acting Administrator of NOAA Tim Gallaudet, which they had originally requested in May via a Freedom of Information Act request.

The group worries that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ removal of Mr. Gallaudet was politically charged, as the administrator informed a science conference that Mr. Trump had never requested information on climate change matters.

“The Trump administration’s attacks on scientists speaking the truth are dangerous. We’re suing to expose improper attempts to politicize NOAA because the public needs to be able to count on science agencies to do their jobs without political interference,” Democracy Forward Executive Director Anne Harkavy said in a statement, The Hill reported.

NOAA has been under fire recently after a memo was released in early September that incorrectly supported President Trump’s claims that Hurricane Dorian would pose a threat to Alabama.

Research Assistant Administrator Craig McLean said NOAA would be investigating the origins of the “political” memo, calling it’s release “very concerning.”

Mr. Trump defended his warnings that Hurricane Dorian would threaten parts of Alabama, despite forecasts that later showed the state was in virtually no danger of being hit.

During an Oval Office press gaggle, Mr. Trump even displayed a hurricane forecast map with an extra bubble drawn in black ink to include parts of Alabama, reportedly to prove his point.

