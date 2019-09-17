A car plowed into one of President Trump’s properties in New York, according to local reporters on the scene.

Tony Aiello, a reporter with CBS New York, posted on Twitter that the crash did cause injuries at the Trump Plaza in New Rochelle.

“Workers at Trump Plaza New Rochelle say after car plowed into lobby, male driver got out and took a seat on a sofa. Said nothing. Several injuries but none are life threatening,” he wrote.

Workers at Trump Plaza New Rochelle say after car plowed into lobby, make driver got out and took a seat on a sofa. Said nothing. Several injuries but none are life threatening. pic.twitter.com/kJz1FRy5ra — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

He later wrote that police are still investigating the crash and the man’s motivations and odd behavior, but that for now the Tuesday evening crash is “believed to be accidental.”

Mr. Aiello wrote that residents of the 40-story luxury building, which was built in 2007, were “coming and going, returning home from dinner, walking their dogs,” a reaction that would be inconsistent with police handling of mass-casualty or terrorist attacks.

