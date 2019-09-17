NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A man in Tennessee is being accused of kidnapping and assaulting a teenager who refused to join the MS-13 street gang.

News outlets report 18-year-old Franklin Pineda-Caceres was arrested and charged Monday with aggravated kidnapping and reckless endangerment. He’s being held on a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

An arrest warrant says Pineda-Caceres went to Glencliff High School and began pressuring a student to join the gang in January. It says the teen refused to join and Pineda-Caceres later went back to the school with two others and forced the teen into a car. The warrant says Pineda-Caceres asked the teen again if he wanted to join and when he refused Pineda-Caceres and the other two men assaulted him.

It’s unclear whether charges were filed against the other men.

