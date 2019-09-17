The White House Tuesday said former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s congressional testimony will stick to matters already publicly disclosed in ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

That puts a pin in Democrats’ hopes Mr. Lewandowski would disclose a bombshell revelation as they mull recommending President Trump’s impeachment to the full House by year’s end.

“Mr. Lewandowski will testify before Congress regarding matters already made public win the Mueller report,” said White House deputy press secretary Steven Groves. “Any information about his communications with the president or with senior advisers to the president not already disclosed in the Muller report, however, remains confidential.”

“Congress cannot compel disclosure of the substance of those communications and Mr. Lewandowski has been directed not to testify about them,” Mr. Groves added.

Democrats are expected to grill Mr. Lewandowski about details in the Mueller report that suggest the president tasked him with pressuring then-attorney General Jeff Sessions to rein in the special counsel.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone sent the committee a letter Monday saying Mr. Lewandowski could not testify about his conversations with Mr. Trump or his senior advisers.

