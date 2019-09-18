DUTTON, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say they’ve arrested a man who killed his father two years ago.

News outlets report 59-year-old Byron Shirey was arrested Tuesday. A Jackson County grand jury indicted him last week on a murder charge in the death of 78-year-old Charles Shirey.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen previously said Charles Shirey’s death looked suspicious when authorities found him in his home in 2017.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says Charles Shirey died from blunt force trauma.

It’s unclear whether Byron Shirey has an attorney who can comment.

