ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal lawsuit alleges that St. Louis police officers mistreated scores of protesters two years ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suit was filed Tuesday against the city and 343 officers and officials. It’s seeking class-action status over the use of a tactic known as a kettle in which officers form lines and encircle crowds deemed unruly.

The procedure resulted in 123 arrests on Sept. 17, 2017, amid protests over the acquittal of Jason Stockley , a former St. Louis officer who had been accused of fatally shooting a black suspect.

City officials say they haven’t seen the suit and won’t comment. It’s one of at least three lawsuits filed this week, just before the statute of limitations deadline. A former substitute teacher and undercover detective also sued.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

