President Trump boasted Wednesday about progress on his border wall during a visit to a section outside San Diego, saying he thinks he can get to 500 miles by next year, depending on “terrain conditions.”

The wall is 30 feet tall in some areas and 18 feet in others, he said, and is reinforced with steel rebar and concrete.

“If you think you’re gonna cut it with a blowtorch, that doesn’t work because you hit concrete,” he said.

Mr. Trump, who is visiting as part of a fundraising swing through California, noted that Tijuana, Mexico, is nearby.

“There are thousands of people over there that were trying to get in,” he told reporters.

He called it a “world class” security system that’s designed to absorb heat, making it tougher to climb.

“You can fry an egg on that wall,” he said.

Mr. Trump met with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

“This is the wall the agents asked for,” one agent told Mr. Trump.

