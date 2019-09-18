A prolific World War II tank gunner lost his chance 74 years ago at a Bronze Star for a moment’s charity: talking to German children asking for a stick of bubble gum in the rubble-strewn streets of Cologne.

But Cpl. Clarence Smoyer will get his due on Wednesday morning.

In a surprise ceremony at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall, the Army will make Mr. Smoyer its latest war hero. The 95-year-old native of Allentown, Pennsylvania, will be awarded a Bronze Star for valorous actions that won him the nickname “The Hero of Cologne.”

The long-deserved award will be presented as the result of a military review board decision, said Adam Makos, a military historian whose bestselling book “Spearhead” chronicles the closing days of the European theater for Mr. Smoyer and his crew, who were manning the Army’s fleet of tanks.

Mr. Smoyer, who thinks he is in Washington solely to partake in some sightseeing and other tourist activities, will be hailed Wednesday as the hero whom many already see.

An Army spokesman confirmed the ceremony to The Washington Times.

Former Sen. Bob Dole, a decorated World War II veteran, and Fred Smith, CEO of FedEx, helped found the World War II Memorial. Both are scheduled to attend Mr. Smoyer’s ceremony, which will include a Sherman tank and more than 100 World War II veterans to celebrate with him.

It will be a fitting event for a former soldier some consider to be the preeminent American tank gunner during the war. With a personal motto of “shoot fast and shoot straight,” he destroyed an unprecedented five Nazi tanks, but his most dramatic exchange occurred beneath the Cologne Cathedral.

On March 6, 1945, as U.S. forces pushed east into Germany and toward Berlin, Mr. Smoyer operated his tank’s cannon and bested a Panther-class tank, which had seemed an invincible armored artillery vehicle. Earlier that day, the Nazi tank destroyed two U.S. tanks and killed three GIs.

“A bird passing overhead would have seen two armored beasts blindly searching for each other,” Mr. Makos wrote in “Spearhead.” “Going up one street — a Pershing with its gun pointed to the right as it prepared to breach the corner. Around that corner — a stationary Panther with its gun targeting the intersection the Pershing was heading toward.”

U.S. forces needed to secure an important bridge over the Rhine River at Cologne, but the Nazi tank stood in the way.

“Clarence’s heart seized as the Panther slid into his sights,” Mr. Makos wrote. “Between the rubble and the dangling streetcar lines, all he saw was the black hole of its muzzle.”

Mr. Smoyer fired three shells into the Panther, sending smoke and flame up toward the spires of the soot-choked Cologne Cathedral. A roguish picture of Mr. Smoyer and his crew was captured atop the Pershing, and Mr. Smoyer was told that he would receive a military honor.

But days later, U.S. officers spotted Mr. Smoyer speaking with German children in the battle’s aftermath. The children — traumatized from living in a war zone — asked for bubble gum and tugged at Mr. Smoyer’s sleeves.

Mr. Smoyer bent down to say hello and explained that he had only cigarettes when the military police spotted him violating the Army’s policy against fraternization, according to the account in “Spearhead.”

“They just wanted bubble gum and I was still searching my pockets when a jeep full of MPs turned the corner,” Mr. Smoyer said in a Q&A released by Mr. Makos’ publisher. “I could have avoided all that if I just had a stick of gum!”

Mr. Smoyer’s tank command and an accompanying journalist received Bronze Stars, but the Army did not award the gunner or his crew.

The Bronze Star is awarded to those serving in the U.S. armed forces who distinguish themselves by heroic or meritorious achievement or service.

According to records kept by the U.S. military at Fort Knox, nearly 400,000 Bronze Stars were awarded during World War II and more than 700,000 for Vietnam.

