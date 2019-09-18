DENVER (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 10 years in Colorado prison for a 2018 drunken-driving crash that killed a truck driver.
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said Wednesday that 28-year-old Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda had pleaded guilty in July to one count of vehicular homicide.
He was sentenced Friday by District Court Judge Michael J. Vallejos.
Zamarripa-Castaneda, who is from Mexico, was charged in a March 3, 2018 crash that killed 57-year-old truck driver John Anderson on Interstate 70.
McCann says Zamarripa-Castaneda was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Zamarripa-Castaneda fled the scene of the accident. He surrendered to authorities days later.
