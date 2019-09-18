Recent editorials from Florida newspapers:

___

Sept. 17

The Gainesville Sun on how banning vaping products could lead to an expanding market for dangerous knockoffs:

Federal law needs to be changed and a robust regulation system created to ensure all forms of marijuana and its components aren’t spiked with potentially lethal substances.

One hundred years ago, the final approval of the 18th Amendment authorized Prohibition. After legal drinking officially ended in 1920, deaths from drinking bootleg alcohol soon followed.

In Prohibition’s first month, there were eight deaths attributed to poison alcohol in New York City; seven in Washington, D.C.; two in Toledo, Ohio; and four in a single day in Hartford, Connecticut. As the author Deborah Blum reported for Wired.com, New York officials were already worried about Prohibition enforcement barely six months into the new amendment.

“Prohibition is a joke,” one Brooklyn magistrate said at the time. “It has deprived the poor workingman of his beer and it has flooded the country with rat poison.”

The 18th Amendment was repealed in 1933, but the federal government today continues the prohibition of marijuana and other illicit drugs. While a growing number of states have legalized marijuana in recent years, its federal classification among the most dangerous drugs and a patchwork of laws and regulations have contributed to problems with substances no better than rat poison sickening and killing people.

At least seven deaths and 380 illnesses have been linked to vaping in 36 states, including Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of the cases involved people vaping products containing THC, the high-inducing component of marijuana, although the CDC reports that in some cases people reported only using products with nicotine.

At the same time, dozens of people have been hospitalized after using vaping products purported to contain CBD, another compound found in the cannabis plant that is supposed to provide health benefits. An Associated Press investigation found that so-called synthetic marijuana, a cheap and illegal substance commonly known as K2 or spice, has been substituted for natural CBD in some vapes and edibles such as gummy bears.

The AP commissioned testing of 30 vape products sold as CBD around the country, with a focus on suspect products. It found 10 of them contained types of synthetic marijuana, including a type that has been blamed for at least 11 deaths in Europe.

The Food and Drug Administration is responsible for regulating the U.S. sale of CBD products, but does little to stop the sale of spiked products. The FDA considers the investigation of such products to be a job for the Drug Enforcement Agency, which is focused on drugs responsible for more deaths such as methamphetamines, the AP found.

The situation is similarly murky with marijuana. Marijuana’s federal classification as a Schedule I controlled substance, among drugs that are supposed to have no medicinal value, has impeded research into its health benefits. Banks won’t even work with marijuana businesses because the substance is still illegal under federal law, forcing them to handle large amounts of cash.

Federal law needs to be changed and a robust regulation system created to ensure all forms of marijuana and its components aren’t spiked with potentially lethal substances. Our country should have learned from Prohibition about the danger of creating a market for bootleg products.

Online: https://www.gainesville.com

___

Sept. 17

The Tampa Bay Times on recent legislation to ban oil drilling off of Florida’s coast:

The U.S. House has moved to protect Florida tourism and America’s military readiness by voting to permanently ban oil drilling off Florida’s Gulf coast. With just one exception, the state’s House members sent the right message about Florida’s priorities by supporting the permanent ban. Now it falls to the Senate to follow the House’s lead, and Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott should be leading the charge to protect the state’s precious coastline.

The legislation, Protecting and Securing Florida’s Coastline Act, passed with a vote of 248-180, with just 22 Republicans joining 226 Democrats in favor. Sponsored by Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Naples, and cosponsored by 12 other Florida lawmakers from both parties, the measure reflects the broad bipartisan support in Florida for protecting the state from an environmental disaster. Only one of Florida’s 27 House members - Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Gainesville - voted against the bill. Perhaps Yoho should visit Pinellas County’s beaches and reconsider his position what oil drilling would put at risk.

Rooney was right to hail the bill as “an important first step” in convincing President Donald Trump to remove Florida from any new drilling plans. Under a bipartisan congressional deal reached in 2006, drilling is barred within 235 miles of Tampa Bay and 125 miles from the Panhandle until June 2022. The areas off-limits include a wide swath of the eastern Gulf the U.S. Navy and Air Force use for military training missions. But the Trump administration’s announcement in January 2018 that it would allow new offshore oil and gas drilling in nearly all U.S. coastal waters, including in the Gulf of Mexico, reflects the inadequacy of a temporary ban. Only a permanent exclusion gives Florida the certainty it needs while establishing a reliable corridor for military training.

The legislation also removes a cloud of uncertainty stemming from the assurances of then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke only days after the administration announced its drilling plan that Florida would be off the table. Skeptics saw the move as a political attempt by the Trump administration to help then-Gov. Scott in his winning campaign to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson. Motivations aside, Zinke’s pledge was never codified into policy, and Florida’s status remains unsettled.

Rooney’s bill is better than a Senate alternative by Rubio that would ban drilling in the eastern Gulf but only through 2027. Scott has co-sponsored that bill, but a five-year extension is far less than what the former governor heralded when appearing with Zinke before the Senate campaign. Citing a congressional source, the Miami Herald reported that the White House issued a veto threat on Rooney’s bill because of concerns over a permanent ban in the eastern Gulf.

A permanent ban should be the starting point in the Senate. Florida’s House delegation spoke virtually with a single voice, reflecting even in these hyper-partisan times the broad public opposition in Florida to drilling off the coast. The state’s tourism and fishing industries, coastal environment and appeal to new residents could be decimated by a single offshore accident. Scott understood that as a Senate candidate, and he should bring that same unwavering commitment to the Senate’s drilling debate. With an election next year, Trump will be looking to make as many friends as possible in Florida. There’s no reason to concede the eastern Gulf.

Online: https://www.tampabay.com

___

Sept. 17

The St. Augustine Record on new Florida driver’s license compliance requirements:

The Department of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) wants St. Johns County residents to know their driver’s license may be lacking an important credential.

It’s worth a moment to grab your wallet or purse and take a look at yours.

We’ll wait …

Now take a look in the upper right hand corner of the license. If there’s no gold star there, you’ve got an errand to run.

The REAL ID Act is a Department of Homeland Security effort to consistently apply security measures and issuance standards across all state-issued credentials as part of our country’s national security framework. The Act establishes minimum security standards for state-issued credentials and prohibits federal agencies from accepting any credential - in this case your driver’s license - for official purposes that don’t meet the requirement.

The effort had a 10-year rollout that ends Oct. 1, 2020. After that date if your license has not been updated you will not, for example, be able to use it to prove your identity to board any commercial airline flight.

In order to comply, you’re not able to bring in your old license and swap it for a new one - because it’s no longer deemed a “safe” identification.

You’ll need to bring original documents which validate your identity, including your Social Security card and residential address.

Assistant county tax collector Jennifer Ravan says U.S. citizens can bring one of the following:

-Valid, unexpired U.S. passport

-Original or Certified copy of a birth certificate

-Consular Report of Birth Abroad

-Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS

-Certificate of Citizenship

-For cases where the current name and the name on the primary identity document are different, you should also bring:

-Court ordered name change document

-Marriage certificate, issued by the courts and/or

-Divorce decree, issued by the courts

In all cases, the document must show a clear trail of name changes originating with the birth name to the current name.

For nonresidents:

-Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card - I-551 for Lawful Permanent Residents

-Valid Passport for non-immigrants except for asylum applicants and refugees

-Other government issued document showing your full name

-Department of Homeland Security document showing proof of lawful presence

-If your name has changed by marriage/divorce, you must have your name changed on your Citizen and Immigration Services (CIS) documents.

Both Citizens and NonCitizens will need to bring:

-Your Social Security Card or proof of your Social Security number. A list of documents that provide proof of the social security number can be found on the tax collector’s website - sjctax.us.

-Two documents showing your principal residence. A list of these kinds of documents can be found at sjctax.us.

-Or you can visit the FLHSMV website to see what you’ll need to bring at FLHSMV.gov/whattobring. Or call a customer service line at 850-617-2000.

If you have the older license, you cannot renew online.

Some charges may apply.

The FLHSMV reports 91% of state drivers have been issued the updated license. But there are nearly 18,000 St. Johns County residents still riding around with the old one.

Now is as good a time as any to beat the rush. Standing in line to board a plane is the worst time to remember. And “I didn’t know” will get you exactly nowhere.

Online: https://www.staugustine.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.