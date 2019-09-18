The Republican Party revealed Wednesday that it brought in a record-breaking $23.5 million in August, the largest off-cycle August haul in history for either national party committee, be it GOP or Democrat.

The total raised so far for the 2019-2020 cycle is an eye-opener: $141.4 million.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel credits Democratic antics for the surge in donations.

“Thanks to boycotts from Hollywood liberals and the Castro brothers doxxing private citizens who support President Trump, the RNC’s fundraising hit record levels in August,” Ms. McDaniel said.

“The more Democrats demonize President Trump and his supporters, the more boots we can put on the ground to reelect him,” she said. “Between the president’s accomplishments and our grassroots infrastructure, Republicans are going to be unstoppable in 2020.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.