Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg, whose-student-led “climate-strike movement” has sparked an international movement, on Wednesday called on U.S. lawmakers to “listen to the scientists” and “unite behind the science” as she brought her message to Capitol Hill.

In an appearance before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the 16-year-old Swedish environmentalist submitted a United Nations climate report in lieu of a lengthy opening statement that typically sets the stage for a congressional hearing.

“I want you to take action,” she said simply. “I am submitting this report as my testimony because I don’t want you to listen to me.”

Ms. Thunberg was part of a panel of youth climate activists aiming to gain support for action to combat climate change and boost awareness.

The latest U.N. climate watchdog report she submitted found with high confidence that “human activities are estimated to have caused approximately 1.0°C (1.8°F) of global warming above pre-industrial levels. … Global warming is likely to reach 1.5°C (2.7°F) between 2030 and 2052 if it continues to increase at the current rate.”

The impacts of temperature increases will “impact biodiversity and ecosystems, including species loss and extinction,” the report found, and will change weather patterns and threaten coastal cities around the world.

“So far, our generation has failed to adequately address our climate crisis,” said Rep. Richard Keating, Massachusetts Democrat and chairman of the committee’s subcommittee on the environment.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Keating criticized the Trump administration’s decision to pull out from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017. At the time, President Trump said the pact would have hurt the U.S. economy without imposing meaningful limits on greater polluters such as China and India.

At the G-7 summit in France last month, Mr. Trump said that he won’t allow the U.S. to squander its wealth of fossil fuels on the “dreams” of people who are concerned about climate change.

“The one thing we don’t have is time,” Mr. Keating added. “This is a global issue, and the biggest polluters are going to need to make changes.”

