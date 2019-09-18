Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a slight lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Iowa, according to a poll out Wednesday that was taken after last week’s 2020 Democratic presidential debate.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 25% of likely Democratic caucus-goers, followed by Ms. Warren of Massachusetts at 23% and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 12%, according to the David Binder Research poll conducted for the group Focus on Rural America.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont was next at 9%, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 8%, Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California at 5%, billionaire activist Tom Steyer at 3%, and Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 2% apiece.

A Binder Research poll released in early July had Ms. Warren in first place at 20%, followed by Ms. Harris at 18%, Mr. Biden at 17%, Mr. Sanders at 12%, Mr. Buttigieg at 10% and Ms. Klobuchar at 4%.

In the new poll, Mr. Yang and former housing secretary Julián Castro have been ruled out by at least 60% of likely caucus-goers.

The survey of 500 registered voters who said they are likely to participate in the 2020 Democratic presidential caucuses was taken from Sept. 14-17 and has a margin of error of “no greater than” plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Mr. Binder was a pollster for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.