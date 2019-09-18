LOS ANGELES — A black member of Congress calls it “incomprehensible” that after overdose deaths of two African American men at the home of Ed Buck, a third man nearly died there before authorities arrested the wealthy gay activist.

The men died in 2017 and 2018. But Buck skirted charges until prosecutors announced his arrest Tuesday for an incident last week in which a man survived an overdose at Buck’s Los Angeles area home. Messages to Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, were not returned.

Prosecutors say Buck used his position of power to manipulate male victims into participating in sexual fetishes that involved injecting them with meth.

California Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass on Wednesday called Buck a predator and said authorities let him roam free even after two people died at his house.

