By - Associated Press - Wednesday, September 18, 2019

REESEVILLE, Wis. (AP) - State and local authorities are investigating a hunting fatality in Dodge County.

A 61-year-old man told investigators he accidentally shot and killed his 65-year-old brother while they were squirrel hunting on state-owned land in Reeseville Tuesday.

Dodge County sheriff’s deputies are assisting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with the death investigation.

