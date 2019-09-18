New York banned the use of flavored e-cigarette products Tuesday after worries over vaping being potentially linked to lung diseases.

“It is undeniable that vaping companies are deliberately using flavors like bubblegum, Captain Crunch and cotton candy to get young people hooked on e-cigarettes — it’s a public health crisis and it ends today,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement, according to The Hill.

Mr. Cuomo endorsed the ban after a New York State Department of Health probe found that 27% of New York high school students and 40% of high school seniors are vaping.

“New York is not waiting for the federal government to act, and by banning flavored e-cigarettes we are safeguarding the public health and helping prevent countless young people from forming costly, unhealthy and potentially deadly life-long habits,” he added.

Mr. Cuomo said retailers will be allowed time to sell their products before the ban begins enforcement on Oct. 7.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed, and House Democrats have launched an investigation into the e-cigarette epidemic as the Centers for Disease Control is analyzing 380 vaping-related cases of lung disease, including six deaths.

“While the investigation is ongoing, the CDC has advised that individuals consider not using e-cigarettes because as of now, this is the primary means of preventing lung disease,” CDC Incident Manager Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman said this month.

Michigan has already issued a similar ban that has banned all flavors, unlike New York, which will allow menthol and tobacco flavors. Michigan’s law has yet to take effect.

