Last weekend’s devastating attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure was “undoubtedly” the work of Iran, officials in Riyadh said Wednesday morning as they made the case against Tehran and potentially began laying the groundwork for military retaliation.

At a widely anticipated press conference, Saudi Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Turki al-Malki said the attacks — which targeted the Abqaiq oil processing plant and Saudi oil fields, cutting fuel production by 50% — were “unquestionably sponsored by Iran.” U.S officials also have pointed the finger at Iran, and the Pentagon reportedly is prepared to present its own evidence later this week that proves Tehran’s guilt.

In Riyadh, officials said 25 drones and missiles were used in the assault.

“The attack was systematically and intentionally planned to destroy civilian infrastructure,” Mr. al-Malki said, according to Al Jazeera.

He also shot down claims that Iranian-backed Houthi rebels launched the attack from Yemen.

Iran has denied responsibility for the attack.

