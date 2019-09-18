LONDON (AP) - Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen will remain suspended from the European Tour until at least December after being charged with sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

The 29-year-old Olesen appeared in court in London on Wednesday in relation to the charges. No pleas were entered at a short hearing, with a plea hearing due to be held on Dec. 13.

Olesen previously indicated he would plead not guilty to the charges. A provisional trial date has been set for May 11 next year, with that hearing scheduled to last five days.

The European Tour said in a statement to The Associated Press that Olesen “remains suspended from the European Tour while the case continues.” The tour didn’t say whether he would stay suspended once he enters a plea.

Olesen, who was a member of Europe’s Ryder Cup-winning team in 2018 and is a five-time European Tour winner, was arrested on July 29 after returning to London from a World Golf Championship event in Tennessee.

He has also been charged with assault by beating.

