PHOENIX (AP) - A Phoenix woman and her boyfriend are facing child abuse charges for allegedly hitting and punching her 6-year-old son because he was having trouble pronouncing words and reading sentences.

Police say 26-year-old Nicole Lynne Marker and 28-year-old William Johnson were taken into custody Tuesday.

Neither had an attorney at their initial court appearance.

Police say their investigation began in April when they were called to the boy’s school about a burn on his right arm that he says was caused by Johnson.

A probable cause statement says police watched several hours of video clips recorded inside and outside the child’s home.

Police say three of the 2,200 video clips allegedly show Marker punching the boy in the face and chest while more than 20 allegedly show Johnson hitting the child.

