BOSTON (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a former nurse at a veterans’ hospital in Massachusetts took liquid morphine intended for dying patients for her own use and then administered diluted doses.

Prosecutors say 55-year-old Kathleen Noftle took the drugs in 2017 from veterans under her care in the hospice unit at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford.

They say in one case, a veteran who received a diluted dose of morphine experienced increased difficulty breathing and increased suffering in his final days.

The Tewksbury woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation and tampering with a consumer product. She is scheduled to appear in federal court later in the day.

A voicemail was left with her federal public defender.

