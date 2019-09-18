GREER, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina county has once again had one of its churches vandalized.

The Greenville News reports Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church in Greenville County had dozens of its headstones destroyed over the weekend. Some of the Greer church’s headstones dated back to the late 1800s.

Church pastor Mark Smith says the vandalism that bothered him the most was the beheading of a stone lamb that marked a baby’s grave. He says the vandalism was first reported Monday morning, and he’s been inundated with calls from concerned citizens ever since.

Smith says parishioners and the church’s surrounding community were dismayed to hear about the vandalism. This is the county’s third report of church vandalism this month and adds another name to the dozens of Upstate churches damaged this year.

