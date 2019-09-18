TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - A man accused of killing his father has made his initial court appearance, along with his alleged accomplice.

Mark Austin, of Brick, and Jeray Melton, of Salem, are both charged with murder, conspiracy and two weapons counts in the death of Austin’s father, 55-year-old Mark Austin. He was found beaten to death in his Brick home on Sept. 7.

Ocean County prosecutors have not disclosed a motive for the attack or provided more details on the slaying, citing the ongoing investigation.

Austin and Melton appeared briefly in court Wednesday and indicated they understood the charges they’re facing. But a detention hearing that was scheduled to be held was postponed until Sept. 24 after both defendants requested an adjournment.

It’s not clear if either Austin or Melton have retained attorneys

