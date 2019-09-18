OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (AP) - Police on Long Island say they’ve arrested a teenager involved the fatal brawl in Oceanside.
Nassau County police said Wednesday that 18-year-old Tyler Flach, of Lido Beach, has been arrested on murder charges in the death of Khaseen Morris.
The 16-year-old Morris had been stabbed in the chest during a large among teens at strip mall Monday afternoon. A 17-year-old male also suffered a broken arm in the brawl.
Police say the fight erupted after a group of teens had gotten out of the nearby high school.
Flach is due in First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer.
