MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Officials in Tennessee say two deputies have been injured and a suspect has died in a shooting in Memphis.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that one deputy was shot and taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition and the second was taken to the hospital in noncritical condition. The office said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a tweet that it is heading to the scene.

Law enforcement officers and emergency medical workers responded Wednesday afternoon. Officers also flocked to a Memphis hospital.

No additional information was released.

