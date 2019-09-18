MELVINDALE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say threats of possible violence have forced officials in suburban Detroit to close schools for three days in a row.

A threat involving Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public Schools was first reported Sunday night, prompting school closures Monday in the district. That threat targeted Strong Middle School and classes were canceled Tuesday before word of another possible threat led to Wednesday’s closure.

The Melvindale Police Department posted a screenshot Tuesday of an online conversation that indicated “there’s going to be two shooters one in the high school and one in the middle school.”

The Melvindale Police Department says the FBI is involved in the investigation. Police are asking anyone with information on the alleged threats to share it with authorities.

