FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Police say an impaired driver crashed his pickup truck into a Florida gas station and convenience store, sending a customer running for his life.

Fort Lauderdale police Det. Tracy Figone says 67-year-old Joseph Wayne Aligns faces charges of DUI and failure to use due care after crashing into an Exon gas station on Tuesday afternoon. News outlets report he failed a sobriety test at the scene.

Manager Syed Ali tells WPLG it “just sounded like a big boom.”

The customer was near the coffee counter when the truck crashed through the wall, knocking over shelves. The customer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Ali says Aligns was “apologetic.” The store reopened with a section closed off.

The truck was towed away.

