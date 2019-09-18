By Tom Howell Jr. - The Washington Times - Updated: 9:43 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

President Trump on Wednesday said he’s selected Robert C. O’Brien, his main hostage negotiator, as his national security adviser.

Mr. O’Brien will replace John R. Bolton, who was ousted last week amid disagreements with key White House aides and Mr. Trump on topics such as Iran and Venezuela.

“I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide