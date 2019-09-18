President Trump on Wednesday said he’s selected Robert C. O’Brien, his main hostage negotiator, as his national security adviser.

Mr. O’Brien will replace John R. Bolton, who was ousted last week amid disagreements with key White House aides and Mr. Trump on topics such as Iran and Venezuela.

“I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

