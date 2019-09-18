CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - Britain’s top trade envoy says she expects to strike a free trade deal with Australia within months of leaving the European Union.

British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss met with Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham on Wednesday to lay the foundations for a bilateral trade deal to follow Britain’s departure from the E.U. in October.

While Australia has taken years to negotiate its 15 bilateral and multi-lateral free trade deals, Birmingham is keen to fast-track a new pact with Australia’s former colonial master.

Britain is giving priority to negotiating trade deals with the United States, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

